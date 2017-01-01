UNIFIED ACCESS TO ALL POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES
Get access to all of your favourite positioning technologies through a single API: IndoorAtlas, iBeacon, Eddystone beacons, Wi-Fi, GPS and cellular positioning. Use just one – or all of them in combination for positioning and geofencing. All technologies function with the same geofencing logic both indoors and outdoors. Proximi.io is truly technology-agnostic, and committed to supporting all of the major positioning technologies. In other words, you’ll be safe with us – no matter what technologies you want to use today or tomorrow.
In partnership with:
Rich action flows
Much more than push – our action flow editor allows you to do complex location-based intelligence with simply drag-and-dropping ready-made code bits. Add rules and switches, integrate to 3rd party APIs, connect to social media, automate IoT devices…
How it works
Unlimited use cases
Manage on-the-fly
Once you have connected Proximi.io to your app, all the rest of the changes take place in the portal with visual tools. Any change you make will be automatically updated to all of your app users’ devices. On the portal, you will also be able to access detailed analytics and heatmaps about where your app users have been moving.
Fast Integration
Handle all of your location-related features through one SDK. Integrate in 30 minutes, and handle rest of the logic through the web portal.
Scalable
Handling up to 100 000s of geofences. Geo-filtering of geofences to manage the load on the device.
Flexibile
Enable & disable position technologies on the fly without re-submitting to App and Play Store. Start with GPS and add beacons later.
Save battery
We have different profiles for different situations; our power saving features minimize the battery drainage.
Background functionality
Best-in-market level background functionality for positioning and geofencing on both Android and iOS.
API & Integrations
Our REST API and Action Flow editor enables you to connect Proximi.io with almost any third party systems available.
All the major platforms
Boost your mobile apps with our native Android and iOS SDKs, Ionic / Cordova plugin.