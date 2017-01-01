UNIFIED ACCESS TO ALL POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES

Get access to all of your favourite positioning technologies through a single API: IndoorAtlas, iBeacon, Eddystone beacons, Wi-Fi, GPS and cellular positioning. Use just one – or all of them in combination for positioning and geofencing. All technologies function with the same geofencing logic both indoors and outdoors. Proximi.io is truly technology-agnostic, and committed to supporting all of the major positioning technologies. In other words, you’ll be safe with us – no matter what technologies you want to use today or tomorrow.